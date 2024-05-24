Memorial Day 2024 in Arizona: A weekend free of road closures in metro Phoenix

The Memorial Day weekend is here, with gorgeous weather in the forecast and heavy traffic expected on the roads. The weekend is packed with events, from Fan Fusion to Diamondbacks and Phoenix Mercury games downtown to other events around the Valley.

Memorial Day commemorates those who lost their lives defending the United States in the military, and cities and towns around metro Phoenix will hold events throughout the weekend to mark the occasion and honor the fallen.

Follow along for updates from Republic reporters throughout the holiday weekend.

No freeway closures over holiday weekend, ADOT says

Arizona travelers hitting the roads for Memorial Day can expect a weekend free of scheduled road closures on any state highways or Phoenix-area freeways, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT is encouraging drivers to prepare for unexpected closures as more people hit the roads, and to prepare for hot weather by maintaining vehicles and packing emergency supplies.

🚗🚚🛵No construction closures are scheduled on state highways over Memorial Day weekend. That said ADOT is focusing on both highway safety and keeping holiday traffic on the move. 🚗🚚🛵



More: https://t.co/05ZNCCoPsn pic.twitter.com/eSLI2uM4Vh — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 23, 2024

ADOT recommends getting plenty of rest before traveling and, if you have to make a sudden stop, to avoid pulling over in an area with grass or brush nearby to limit the risk of starting a wildfire from the heat of your vehicle.

As of Friday morning, no major crashes hindered travel on any Phoenix-area freeways.

The break from roadway closures offers drivers a pause from the increased traffic seen on Arizona freeways during the past two weekends due to construction. Work on Interstate 17 and construction projects like the Broadway Curve Improvement Project have caused frequent delays in metro Phoenix.

— Kira Caspers

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Memorial Day 2024 in Arizona: Live updates on traffic, events