Memorial damaged 3 months after it was created in honor of victim of fatal Stevens Point hit-and-run

The memorial set up for Herbert Wievel along the edge of West River Drive in Stevens Point shows signs of recent repair on June 11 after a car damaged the cutout the previous week. Wievel was struck by a hit-and-run driver on March 5 while walking along the road, and he died two days later.

STEVENS POINT − About three months after a hit-and-run driver killed a 63-year-old Stevens Point man while he was walking down West River Drive on the city's west side, another driver knocked down a memorial that had been placed at the site in his memory and to encourage people to drive safely in the area.

Herbert Wievel was hit on March 5 and was left lying in the ditch for several hours near West River Drive and Portage County HH. He died two days later. But after a week, hardly anyone knew what happened, said Gil Kvatek, one of Wievel's neighbors.

"I was shocked about how many people in town didn't even know about it," Kvatek said.

Kvatek, along with other residents who live on or near West River Drive have feared for some time that a pedestrian would be killed on the road. It's not unusual to see vehicles going down the drive at about 50 mph, Kvatek said. The speed limit is 25 mph. That was why when Wievel died, Kvatek wanted to be sure everyone knew about the tragedy.

'Something has to change': Neighbors fight to improve pedestrian safety on Stevens Point's west side

Kvatek is a skilled carpenter and painter. He used a hand-hand circular saw to cut out the silhouette of a man walking. He gave it about 10 coats of black paint. Then placed "R.I.P. Herb Wievel 3-7-24" on it. Kvatek said he checked with Wievel's family about putting the memorial up. Kvatek said he used heavy rebar to position the silhouette on the side of West River Drive.

Kvatek knew someone would vandalize the memorial sooner or later. Then, around June 1, he got a call from another neighbor who said someone had hit it. It appeared as if someone in a vehicle had slowly driven over the memorial, knocking it to the ground without damaging the vehicle or falling into the 3-foot drop-off that is next to where he placed the silhouette. Kvatek had dropped his riding lawnmower down the embankment while he was mowing around the memorial and had to get it pulled out.

Another neighbor, Jackie Schimke, said she was angry when she heard about the memorial getting hit. She thought people should have learned it's a dangerous area and slowed down, she said. When she learned the memorial likely was damaged on purpose, she thought it was disrespectful to the family.

"I think it was more malicious than an accident," Schimke said.

Schimke said she has noticed some people who have slowed down since the memorial was placed next to the road.

"I have noticed some people seem to be going pretty close to the speed limit," Schimke said. "It does seem like there is more of an awareness."

Schimke said she appreciates that the city has allowed residents to keep the memorial up. It sends a pretty clear message to slow down, she said. There are people still speeding along the stretch of road and just kind of riding the bumper in front of them at times, but it is better than it was before, Schimke said.

The damage to the memorial wasn't reported to the Stevens Point Police Department, Lt. Joseph Johnson said. It appeared the damage was first noticed on June 1, he said. The department's patrol officers were asked to spend a little more time in the area, he said.

Police arrested Kenneth L. Butler, 43, of Wisconsin Rapids, March 29 for hit-and run involving death and homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle for the death of Wievel. Butler is scheduled Friday for a plea hearing and sentencing on the charge in Portage County Circuit Court.

