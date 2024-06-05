Memorial service announced for state House candidate killed in crash

Eric Childs, Democratic Statehouse candidate, will be memorialized Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Anderson (Provided by the family of Eric Childs)

ANDERSON — A memorial service for Eric Childs, the state House candidate who died in a car crash last week while driving home from work, will be held in Anderson on Tuesday.

The visitation will be June 11 at Bleckley Station, 310 S. Main St. in Anderson from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a memorial service to follow.

Childs, 39, was running as a Democrat in a conservative Upstate district.

His widow is Jessicka Spearman, who is running for state Senate, and they have four children, ages 13, 13, 16, and 18, as well as a 24-year-old son he was planning to adopt.

As well as a large extended family, “he took on the role of a father figure for LGBTQ+ individuals who faced strained relationships with their own families, gladly stepping in as a surrogate dad,” according to his obituary. “Whether it was teaching you to change your oil, expressing his pride in you, teaching you how to protect yourself, or walking you down the aisle at your wedding, Eric was always there, offering unwavering support and love.”

Childs joined the Army at 17, in 2003, and was stationed at Fort Drum, New York — home to the 10th Mountain Division — before his deployment to Iraq. He returned a decorated combat veteran.

“Make no mistake: Eric was, is, and always will be a Mountain Man,” his obituary reads.

At the time of his death, he was studying mechatronics at Tri-County Technical College and working security jobs alongside his run for office.

“Despite his demanding schedule, Eric remained deeply committed to community service, advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, veteran mental health, and equality for all,” according to a press release from the family.

Childs was driving home from his security job in the early hours of May 31 when the crash occurred, according to his family.

Childs was running to face the winner of a primary between incumbent freshman Rep. April Cromer, a member of the hardline Freedom Caucus, and her Republican challenger Kyle White in the staunchly GOP district. Both Cromer and White expressed their sympathy for his family on social media after the news broke over the weekend.

Spearman is challenging Sen. Richard Cash, R-Powdersville who first won his seat in a 2017 special election.

A GoFundMe page has been established for the family in lieu of flowers.

