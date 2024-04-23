Member of violent CT gang pleads guilty to federal racketeering charge

A Connecticut man has plead guilty to a federal racketeering charge for his role in a violent street gang that has been blamed for multiple homicides, numerous violent crimes and narcotics trafficking.

Samuel Douglas, also known as “Blamm,” 25, of New Haven, appeared Monday in federal court in New Haven where he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in a pattern of racketeering activity, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut.

Federal officials said Douglas is a member of the Exit 8 street gang, which gets its name from the area of New Haven accessed from Exit 8 off of Interstate 95.

In pleading guilty Monday, officials said Douglas admitted that he and another Exit 8 member shot at and attempted to kill a member and associate of a rival gang on June 16, 2018, in the area of Fountain and Davis Streets and Lakeview Terrace. An associate of the targeted victim suffered seven gunshot wounds and ultimately survived. Investigators found 15 spent ammunition casings at the scene.

According to federal officials, several agencies have been investigating an ongoing gang war between Exit 8 members and associates and rival gangs in the Hill section and other areas of the city. The ATF, FBI, DEA and New Haven Police Department have been investigating with the assistance of the U.S. Attorney’s Office and New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office.

Officials noted that younger members of Exit 8 have recently been identifying themselves using the word “Honcho,” the street name of a member who was murdered on Quinnipiac Avenue in February 2020.

Investigators found that the Exit 8 gang has been responsible for at least three murders since June 2018 and 16 attempted murders. Members have also trafficked narcotics and often shared firearms that were used in violent crimes, officials said. While committing the acts of violence, members typically used cars that were stolen in Connecticut or other states.

Federal officials also said gang members used text messaging and social media platforms where they coordinated and “celebrated” their involvement in narcotics trafficking.

Following his guilty plea, a federal judge scheduled Douglas’ sentencing for Aug. 6. He is being detained while he awaits sentencing, where he will face a maximum of 20 years in prison.