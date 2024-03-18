Melrose fire chief placed on leave pending investigation, source says

Melrose Fire Department Chief Edward Collina has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation, a source tells Boston 25 News.

Details regarding the investigation were not made immediately available.

Collina was sworn in as the Chief of the Melrose Fire Department in 2018, according to a post on the City of Melrose website.

Boston 25 has left a voicemail for Collina’s phone number with the fire department.

Boston 25 also reached out to the Melrose mayor, the fire union’s president, every city councilor, and the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

