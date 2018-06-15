Melons Are Being Recalled Over Salmonella Fears in More Than 20 States

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers in more than 20 states not to eat certain fruit salad mixes that contain pre-cut melons due to a salmonella outbreak.

The pre-cut melon products are being recalled by Caito Foods, LLC. from grocery stores across 23 states. The salmonella outbreak has affected 60 people, primarily from the Midwest. Thirty-one people have been hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The FDA advises avoiding fresh cut watermelon, honeydew, cantaloupe and any packaged product containing those melons for those located in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia or Wisconsin.

Kroger, Walmart, Sprouts Farmer’s Market, Costco and Walgreens are among retail locations in those states where the products are under recall.

Salmonella symptoms include fever, diarrhea and abdominal cramps.

Consumers who have purchased the pre-cut melons should dispose of or return them to the place of purchase.