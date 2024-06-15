Meloni leaves decision on EU Commission presidency open

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks at the press conference for the closing of the 2024 G7 Summit held in the city of Fasano at Borgo Egizia. Marco Cordone/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Italy's right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wants to wait for the official nomination from the conservative European People's Party (EPP) in the European Parliament before deciding on the presidency of the future EU Commission.

"The proposal is a matter for the EPP, and when it is complete we will make our assessments," said Meloni on Saturday at the end of the G7 summit in southern Italy.

She said it was important that Italy was given "appropriate" consideration in the new Commission. It must also be clear "that Europe has understood the message of the European elections."

The EPP, a group of conservative parties across the continent, performed best in last Sunday's European elections. It wants the current Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to be given a second five-year term in Brussels.

However, it is uncertain whether the German conservative politician would get enough votes from her current supporters in the European Parliament if she were nominated by the EU heads of state and governments. She may therefore have to rely on votes from Meloni's far-right party Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy).

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks at the press conference for the closing of the 2024 G7 Summit held in the city of Fasano at Borgo Egizia. Marco Cordone/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa