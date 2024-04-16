Melissa Murray: Trials are ‘about storytelling,’ ‘who your audience is is critically important’

TechCrunch

A crypto wallet maker claimed this week that hackers may be targeting people with an iMessage "zero-day" exploit — but all signs point to an exaggerated threat, if not a downright scam. The wallet maker recommended iPhone users to turn off iMessage completely “until Apple patches this,” even though no evidence shows that “this” exists at all. Because of the attention the post received, Trust Wallet hours later wrote a follow-up post.