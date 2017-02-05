Melissa McCarthy steals the show as a raging Sean Spicer on ‘SNL’

Kristen Stewart dropped an F-bomb after telling President Trump she is “like, so gay” during her opening monologue as host of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” on Saturday. But it was guest star Melissa McCarthy’s portrayal of White House press secretary Sean Spicer that stole the show.

McCarthy’s impersonation of Spicer as an angry, gum-chewing, prop-needing, high-pitched spokesman was pitch-perfect, right down to the ill-fitting suit and wildly combative tone with the press.

“I’d like to begin today by apologizing on behalf of you to me,” McCarthy’s Spicer yells at reporters from the podium inside the mock briefing room. “And that apology is not accepted!”

“I’m here to swallow gum and take names,” she said before downing a wad of Orbit. “Now let me wave something shiny in front of you monkeys.”

McCarthy’s Spicer then discussed Trump’s announcement of Neil Gorsuch as his nominee to the Supreme Court. The real-world Spicer infamously and falsely argued that Trump’s inauguration crowd size was the largest in history and dismissed reports that the White House brought Trump supporters to cheer the president during his first visit to CIA headquarters.

“The crowd greeted him with a standing ovation, which lasted a full 15 minutes,” she said. “And you can check the tape on that. Everyone was smiling. Everyone was happy. The men all had erections, and every single one of the women was ovulating left and right. And no one, no one was sad. Those are the facts forever.”

While taking questions, McCarthy’s Spicer singled out New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush (played by “SNL” cast member Bobby Moynihan) when he asked about the Trump’s use of the word “ban” to describe his executive order on immigration. The real Spicer told reporters that the order did not amount to a “travel ban,” though Trump himself uses the phrase.

“You just said that,” she responded. “He’s quoting you. It’s your words. He’s using your words, when you use the words and he uses them back, it’s circular using of the word and that’s from you.”

McCarthy’s exasperated Spicer decided to use props to get his point across, pulling out a pair of stuffed animals to illustrate the president’s fight against “radical moose-lambs.”

When a female Wall Street Journal reporter asked, “Are you OK?” McCarthy ripped the podium from the stage and charged at her.

“If you come at me like that, I will put you in the corner with CNN,” McCarthy’s Spicer warned before the faux C-SPAN feed cut to a shot of CNN’s Jim Acosta in a cage.

