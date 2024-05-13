Melinda French Gates Exits Gates Foundation, Signaling Tension With Bill

Melinda French Gates is exiting the Gates Foundation, one of the largest private philanthropies in the world, signaling that she and her ex-husband were unable to collaborate effectively following their 2021 divorce.

“After careful thought and reflection, I have decided to resign from my role as co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation. My last day of work at the foundation will be June 7,” French Gates wrote on X on Monday. “This is not a decision I came to lately.”

French Gates added that she will continue to work as a philanthropist. “Under the terms of my agreement with Bill, in leaving the foundation, I will have an additional $12.5 billion to commit to my work on behalf of women and families.” She said she will share more information about her future projects soon.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

