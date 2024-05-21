Melbourne's Eau Gallie High School Class of 2024 walks in Monday night ceremony

Rob Landers, Florida Today
The Eau Gallie High Commodore's Class of 2024 marked the high school graduation milestone at a 7 p.m. Monday ceremony at the King Center for the Performing Arts on the Eastern Florida State College Melbourne campus.

Here's the remaining schedule of graduations:

Tuesday, May 21:

The Class of 2024 at Cocoa Beach Jr./Sr. High School , Westshore Jr./Sr. High School in Melbourne, Merritt Island High School, Titusville High School, Rockledge High School, Heritage High School in Palm Bay and Melbourne Central Catholic will celebrate graduation.

Wednesday, May 22:

Melbourne High School and Space Coast Jr./Sr. High School in Port St. John will hold graduation ceremonies.

Thursday, May 23:

Edgewood Jr./Sr. High School on Merritt Island and Brevard Virtual School will honor graduates at separate ceremonies.

Friday, May 24:

Viera High School and Cocoa High School will honor their graduating class.

Saturday, May 25:

Wrapping up the week with the only morning graduation ceremony is Palm Bay Magnet High School.

