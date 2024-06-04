Melbourne police: Palm Bay man fatally wounded in overnight shooting

Melbourne detectives are searching for a suspect in the overnight shooting death of a Palm Bay man in south Melbourne.

Melbourne Police are investigating the death of a Palm Bay man in a shooting in south Melbourne.

Officers patroling near the intersection of Grant and Roland streets around 12:30 a.m. found Kyeon Rashad Roberson, 28, who appeared to have crashed a gas-powered scooter and was discovered to have a gunshot wound. At the same time, Melbourne Police Department said in a statement, 911 calls were being received about gunfire in the area.

Officers and Melbourne Fire Rescue attempted to provide medical aid, but Roberson was dead at the scene, Melbourne police said.

Police fanned out to search the area with police dogs and patrol officers as forensic agents took photos of the scene The Brevard County sheriff’s helicopter was called to assist with an aerial patrol of the surrounding neighborhood. No suspects were located.

The shooting death is the 19th reported homicide in Brevard County so far this year.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

