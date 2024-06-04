Melbourne police investigate after man on scooter found shot to death

Police in Melbourne are investigating after a man was found dead early Tuesday morning.

Officials said an officer on patrol found a man lying on the ground around 12:26 a.m. in the area of Grant and Ryoland streets.

The officer initially believed the man was hurt after crashing a gas-powered scooter.

Around the same time, 911 dispatchers had received calls about shots being fired in the area.

Officers checked the man and found that he had been shot.

Police and paramedics provided medical aid to the victim, but he had already succumbed to his injuries.

A search of the area involving officers, police K9s and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office helicopter could not locate the gunman.

The identity of the victim was not released by law enforcement.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Melbourne Police Department or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

