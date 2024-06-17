Melbourne motorcyclist, 51, killed in early-morning Malabar crash

A 51-year-old motorcyclist from Melbourne was killed in a crash early Monday when the motorcycle overran a curve, Florida Highway Patrol reports.

The deadly crash happened about 4:30 a.m. on Malabar Road near Malabar Woods Boulevard, not far from U.S. 1. Troopers said the unidentified motorcyclist was headed eastbound on the darkened road at a high rate of speed when the driver failed to follow the curve in the road.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers investigating single-vehicle crash involving motorcycle.

The motorcyclist. who was not wearing a helmet, was declared dead at the scene of the crash.

The investigation led to the brief shutdown of Malabar Road between U.S. 1 and Glatter Road. The roadway has since reopened. An investigation is ongoing.

