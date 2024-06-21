Melbourne man accused of beating 6-week-old son to death appears before judge

A Melbourne man accused of beating his 6-week-old son to death, appeared before a Brevard County Judge Friday dressed in an anti-suicide smock.

25-year-old Edrick Lamar Davis is facing the death penalty for a first-degree murder felony charge and aggravated child abuse.

According to a police report, Davis first claimed he didn’t know what happened to his newborn son, but later admitted to police that he hit the infant in the back of his head multiple times with his knee.

On the morning of the baby’s death, the arrest report says the baby’s mother woke up, fed the baby, and left Davis alone with him for about 15 minutes to shower.

When she returned the baby wasn’t breathing and formula was coming out of his nose.

In a written admission and apology, Davis told police he lost control due to distress and was not in the right state of mind when he beat the baby with his knee.

An autopsy of that 6-week-old found multiple injuries right before his death due to blunt force trauma and other older injuries that were healing.

Those prior injuries included rib fractures and a bruise on the baby’s neck which investigators say indicates two earlier incidents of abuse.

On Friday, Channel 9 stopped by the baby boy’s home and spoke with the grandfather.

According to the grandfather, the family is still processing this tragedy and trying to understand why this happened.

The grandfather said the baby’s mother and Davis had been together for about four years and said their large Christian family loved the newborn.

The grandfather did not want to speak on camera at this time but told Channel 9 that the family has spent every day since the tragedy grieving the infant’s death.

Meanwhile, on Friday a judge denied Davis bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 23d.

