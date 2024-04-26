Melbourne Fairgrounds moves closer to becoming a reality

Brevard County and the City of Melbourne are working on a proposal that could create a new venue for the city.

The county owns a 50 plus acre parcel of land off New York Avenue in Melbourne.

That land could soon be transformed into the Melbourne Fairgrounds, a city venue for festivals and events deemed too large for county-operated Wickham Park.

Brevard County Commissioner Rob Feltner told WFTV, “We would do some kind of a swap. so, they’ll take control of certain roads. So rather than us having to maintain those in the future, we’ll do something like that to make both parties whole.”

On Tuesday, both county commissioners and the Melbourne City Council gave the go ahead to explore options.

Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey said the fairgrounds could help keep the Brevard Renaissance Fair and festivals like it in Melbourne.

