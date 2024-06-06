Melbourne Beach crocodile spotted in Indialantic, months after it was captured, relocated

The "Melbourne Beach crocodile" is back − and it apparently traveled a long way to get home.

If there was any time the "see ya later, alligator; after a while, crocodile" comment rang true, this is it.

Social media lit up this week after the Franco family in Indialantic, Florida, (which is minutes from Melbourne Beach) posted video of a crocodile hanging out near their boat in the Malibu Canal, according to news reports. While Florida is known for its abundance of alligators, American crocodile sightings happen less frequently.

But the Melbourne Beach crocodile has become a bit of an internet celebrity in the Brevard County area and beyond.

In a June 2024 Fox 35 Orlando story, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released a statement about the Melbourne Beach crocodile: "The crocodile that the FWC relocated on Oct. 13, 2023, was recently seen again in Brevard County. This particular crocodile has traveled over 100 miles during the course of eight months to return to Brevard County, indicating that it prefers this area ... To date, this animal has not displayed any concerning behaviors and is not considered to be a threat."

The American crocodile is one of the largest crocodile species. Males can reach lengths of 20 feet, weighing up to a ton. Like any other large crocodilian, they can be dangerous to humans, especially if we feed them, but tend not to be as aggressive as Asian and African crocodiles.

Below is a roundup of the Melbourne Beach crocodile's "travels" − including a trip to the beach − relocations from a drain culvert in Satellite Beach and safety tips if you see a crocodile or alligator.

What is the Melbourne Beach crocodile?

The "Melbourne Beach crocodile" earned its nickname after a series of sightings in Melbourne Beach, Florida, from 2019 to 2023. While Brevard County has 72 miles of coast, the majority of the crocodile sightings occurred in Melbourne Beach.

Photos and video from social media users on Facebook, Facebook groups, X (the social media site formerly known as Twitter) or Instagram received a lot of engagement whenever the Melbourne Beach crocodile was spotted. A Facebook video of the apparent Melbourne Beach crocodile splashing on the shoreline of Sebastian Inlet went viral.

Over the years, as more crocodile sightings cropped up in Brevard with residents, Melbourne Beach Police Department and Satellite Beach Police Department posted warnings on social media. Many photos and videos online show a crocodile with an FWC tracker.

During the capture, however, the tracker was dislodged after the crocodile was removed from a drain culvert in Satellite Beach, according to FWC. The crocodile was released "only a short distance away from its capture location in the culvert back into the Indian River Lagoon," Carly Jones of FWC told FLORIDA TODAY.

Where is Melbourne Beach crocodile in Florida? Where has American crocodile been seen, captured, released in Brevard County?

Dec. 17, 2019: According to FLORIDA TODAY, a crocodile lingered in a neighborhood in South Patrick Shores, Florida, causing a stir among residents. The reptile was seen in the Berkeley Street canal in South Patrick Shores. He laid in the sun, walked in backyards and swam in the canal. South Patrick Shores is south of Patrick Space Force Base, between Cocoa Beach and Satellite Beach.

Feb. 25, 2020: Just ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, a crocodile, estimated to be 8- to 10-feet-long, was spotted on a dock in Indialantic.

March 3, 2020: There was another sighting of the reptile. Sara Sutton, then 18, hopped on a kayak to get a closer look: “He likes to bask at certain times of the day," Sutton, a 2019 graduate of Melbourne Central Catholic, told FLORIDA TODAY.

November 2022: Tiara Weethee spent an hour hanging around the beach at sunset − and words can hardly describe what she saw. Weethee found an American crocodile getting lapped up by waves on the beach south of Sebastian Inlet by McLarty Treasure Museum in Florida. Sebastian Inlet is just past Melbourne Beach and is on the border of Brevard County and Indian River County, or the Space Coast and the Treasure Coast. At first, Weethee thought it was an alligator in the shallow waters needing help to get back into freshwater. Once she realized it was a crocodile − this one without a tracking device − she kept her distance and filmed it on her phone. "I won't probably ever get to see this again in my life. I'm going to hang out until the sun is gone," she said in her video (see above), which has gotten thousands of views on YouTube and TikTok.

Dec. 4, 2022: Pedro Tellez, a land management technician with Brevard's Environmentally Endangered Lands Program, saw an 8-foot crocodile hanging out on the dunes near the county's Barrier Island Sanctuary in Melbourne Beach.

April 16, 2023: Ian Gronosky, a commercial drone pilot, posted a video of a crocodile swimming in his backyard in Melbourne Beach (see above video). His caption states: "The American Crocodile. (Yes, in our backyard) He is 9 feet long. He was born in Key Largo and is 16 years old. When he was a juvenile, he was hit twice by cars back to back and spent some time in rehab before being released. Since being released, he traveled from Key Largo over the years and ended up on our beachside around December this last year (2022). FWC said he got pretty beat up when trying to live in the ocean and ended up being captured, had a transmitter added and released in Archie Carr." Information from FWC, via Joy Gilbert.

May 9, 2023: An American crocodile was spotted in Melbourne Beach, according to the town's police department. On May 9, Melbourne Beach Police posted photos of the crocodile and warned people not to feed the reptile, according to its Facebook page: "Florida Fish and Wildlife is aware of this croc hanging around Sixth Avenue River Access and the Key Streets. They (estimate) his age to be about 10 years old. ... This crocodile has been tagged with a telemetry unit to track him. There are less than 12 statewide that are wearing this unit. They picked him because he's one of the northernmost American crocodiles, and they want to follow where he goes in the winter. He is federally protected, so please do not mess with or feed him; it is a felony."

May 18, 2023: Satellite Beach police posted about a crocodile encounter on its Facebook page: "Earlier today we received a call from a resident about a 'crocodile' that mysteriously appeared in his driveway. Our patrol units arrived just as the endangered American Crocodile took refuge in the culvert drainpipe. Our officers swiftly issued a trespass warning 🤣 and called in our partners at FWC for an assist. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission sent trappers out to safely trap and relocate the 9-foot croc that was tagged with a tracking device. It was a happy ending for the croc, and just another eventful day for the SBPD!"

June 27, 2023: A Facebook post showed a crocodile was spotted in the canal between Kenwood Court and Cinnamon in Satellite Beach.

June 30, 2023: A Satellite Beach community Facebook page posted photos of a crocodile and a map of the sighting: "Crocodile Spotted This Week In Satellite Beach … One of several in our area this year − This one spotted off Samson Island and also South Near Desoto Park."

Oct. 1, 2023: A 9-foot crocodile was spotted hanging around the east bank of the Indian River in Indialantic. Cam McKegg of Indialantic shared video of the reptile with FLORIDA TODAY: "We have not seen this croc before, but had seen the one with the white tracker," McKegg said via email. "My wife (Meg) and I have three French bulldogs so we are now taking extra precautions when we let them out in the yard. Also, occasionally we see long distance swimmers in the river and (are) concerned they are not aware there is a large predator in the river."

Oct. 13, 2023: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission relocated the Melbourne Beach crocodile. In a June 4, 2024, news report (see below), the FWC released a statement about the Melbourne Beach crocodile: "The crocodile that the FWC relocated on Oct. 13, 2023, was recently seen again in Brevard County. This particular crocodile has traveled over 100 miles during the course of eight months to return to Brevard County, indicating that it prefers this area ... To date, this animal has not displayed any concerning behaviors and is not considered to be a threat."

June 4, 2024: According to a Fox 35 Orlando story, the Franco family of Indialantic spotted a crocodile hanging out by their boat and got a little too close for comfort to the family dog, Loki. "Crocodiles aren't anything to play with. You see it. You should go the other direction. He's probably getting very desensitized to humans, so there's really not a lot of fear," Adam Franco, who filmed the "Melbourne Beach crocodile" encounter, told Fox 35.

Whom to call if you see a crocodile in your yard

If you're concerned about a crocodile, call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation and Commission at 866-392-4286, and a FWC crocodile response agent will respond.

Safety tips: How to stay safe around alligators

Remember, alligators may always be present near any body of water in Florida, especially fresh or brackish water. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission offered these tips to stay safe:

Closely supervise children when they are playing in or around water.

Never swim outside of posted swimming areas.

Don't wade in waters where large alligators are known or likely to occur.

Swim only during daylight hours. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.

Do not allow pets to swim, exercise or drink in or near waters that may contain alligators or in designated swimming areas with humans. Dogs are more susceptible to being bitten than humans because dogs resemble the natural prey of alligators. The sound of dogs barking and playing may draw an alligator to the area.

Never feed or entice alligators — it is dangerous and illegal. When fed, alligators overcome their natural wariness and associate people with food.

Inform others that feeding alligators is illegal and creates problems for others who want to recreate in or near the water.

Dispose of fish scraps in garbage cans at boat ramps and fish camps — do not throw them in the water.

Observe and photograph alligators only from a safe distance.

Leave alligators alone. State law prohibits killing, harassing or possessing alligators except under permit.

Never remove an alligator from its natural habitat or accept one as a pet. It is illegal and dangerous to do so. Handling even small alligators can result in injury.

Contributing: Jim Waymer, FLORIDA TODAY and Cheryl McCloud, USA TODAY Network-Florida

