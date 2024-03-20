Melania Trump's Mysterious 2-Word Promise Gets Scathing 'Interpretation' By Ex-Pal

Melania Trump on Tuesday hinted that she may soon take a more active role in husband Donald Trump’s presidential campaign ― but at least one former insider isn’t buying it.

“Stay tuned,” she said when asked if she plans to return to the campaign trail.

But Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former Trump confidante who turned against the family and wrote a tell-all book about her experience, warned not to read too much into the former first lady’s comments.

“Let me interpret this for you,” she wrote on X:

The former first lady has made few public appearances in recent years, and posts only occasional social media messages ― including sales pitches for NFTs and Christmas ornaments.

She also has not been with her husband at his various ongoing legal proceedings.

That’s led to speculation over what, if any, role she intends to have in the 2024 campaign.

Donald Trump last month called her “a private person.”

“If I didn’t introduce Melania, she’d be very happy about it,” he said on Fox News. “She’s just a different kind of a person.”

However, he said supporters should expect to see more of her on the campaign trail.

“She’s going to be out a lot,” he said. “Not because she likes doing it, but she likes the results.”

That hasn’t happened yet, and Wolkoff appears to be among those who think it may not happen at all.

Wolkoff had a 15-year relationship with Melania Trump, helped organize Donald Trump’s inauguration, and served in the White House as an unpaid advisor to the then-first lady.

After the two had a falling out, she published the book “Melania and Me” and released embarrassing audio of her conversations with Melania Trump.

The Trump administration took her to court to try to block the book, but the case was dropped after President Joe Biden took office.