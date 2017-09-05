This is what Melania Trump wore over Labor Day weekend

Melania Trump had quite a busy Labor Day weekend!

The first lady traveled to back to Houston, Texas, on Saturday to visit the victims of Hurricane Harvey for the second time. Trump donned a $650 pair of Manolo Blahnik snakeskin pumps -- again -- and a $1,590 Ralph Lauren safari shirt dress as she was leaving the White House. Photos show her clinging onto her husband as her stiletto point dug into the grass on the South Lawn.

Melania's bold outfit decision comes after she sparked backlash for wearing heels during her first visit to the Harvey-hit regions earlier in the week.

The first lady, however, changed her ensemble upon arriving in Texas. As she descended from Air Force One, the former model donned khaki pants, a chambray button-down shirt and some Converse sneakers. She also sported a pair of mirrored sunglasses, a slight departure from her usual tortoiseshell frames, and a hat with "TEXAS" in white lettering on the front.

If you recall, Melania's "FLOTUS" hat went viral during her first Texas trip, with many wondering how they could get their hands on the accessory. Both hats have yet to hit President Trump's shop on his personal website.

The first lady looked like she was in goods spirits as she gave out food to evacuees at Houston's NRG Stadium and played with the children. Later in the day, she helped President Trump carry cases of water on to the back of trucks and caravans at a nearby church.

It was a short trip for the Melania and President Trump as they were seen leaving a church service in Washington D.C. the next day. Melania was a vision in pastel -- a pink knee-length dress and a loose blue coat thrown over her shoulders -- as she exited St. John's Episcopal Church on Sunday alongside President Trump.

Insted of her snakeskin pumps, she donned a similar pair in a floral pattern instead. She kept her brunette tresses in its usual relaxed style while keeping her makeup to a minimum. The two were all smiles as they left the service to enjoy the rest of their extended weekend.

