Melania Trump wears head-to-toe black to mark 16th anniversary of September 11 attacks

Melania Trump and President Trump marked the 16th anniversary of the September 11 attacks with a moment of silence at the White House on Monday morning.

The first lady donned an appropriate outfit for the somber occasion, wearing a head-to-toe black ensemble. Melania wrapped up in a black belted jacquard coat for event held on the White House's South Lawn.

The coat was buttoned up all the way to the top with the belt tied tightly around her waist. She finished off her classic look with a pair of black stilettos.

At 8:46 am, the time of the first plane attack, the President Trump and the first lady solemnly hung their heads as church bells tolled in the distance. Both Melania and President Trump brought their hands to their hearts as a sign of respect for the nearly 3,000 victims of the coordinated terror attacks.

To the right of the president was first daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump. She stood alongside her husband Jared Kushner and chief economic advisor Gary Cohn. To the left of the first lady were several White House aides including Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Nick Ayers.

After the ceremony, the first couple walked back into the White House hand in hand. They headed straight to the Pentagon for a formal September 11 remembrance ceremony.

"This is an occasion that is extraordinary. And it will always be extraordinary," President Trump said. "For the families with us on this anniversary, we know that not a single day goes by when you don't think about the loved one stolen from your life. Today our entire nation grieves with you."

