Melania Trump takes style risk in shimmery Monique Lhullier gown

Melania Trump is giving us another reason to love sparkles!

The first lady donned a silver and gray sparkling Monique Lhullier gown for the White House Historical Association dinner over the weekend. The semi-sheer ensemble may have to be one of Melania's most daring looks as first lady -- and we're totally loving her style risk!

Melania was all smiles in the show-stopping number, which featured a floor-length slip-style dress underneath a sequined chiffon overlay. The Monique Lhullier gown doesn't come cheap however -- the dazzling look retails for nearly $8,000!

The brunette beauty polished off the look with a thin belt, her hair in a wavy style and minimal jewelry. Meanwhile, President Trump rocked a black tuxedo with a white button-down shirt underneath.

Of course, Melania has proven throughout her tenure as first lady that she knows how to dress up for any big occasion. The 47-year-old won over America's hearts when she wowed in pure white for the Inaugural Ball earlier this year. She also stunned in a soft pink J. Mendel gown at Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's wedding earlier this summer, potentially stealing the spotlight from the bride!

For more on Melania's shimmery look, watch the video above.