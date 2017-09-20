Melania Trump stuns in pink Delpozo dress at United Nations luncheon

Melania Trump is pretty in pink!

The first lady delivered her first speech at the United Nations on Wednesday in a statement-making Delpozo coat dress. It's no surprise that Melania chose an ensemble from the Spanish fashion house for the monumental occasion, as she's already worn a few looks from the brand this year alone.

She completed the outfit, which retails for nearly $3,000, with a pair of her go-to stilettos in the same bright hue.

The dramatic look combines a number of outfits that we've seen from the first lady -- the A-line style is reminiscent of a Roksanda dress she wore to the Republican National Convention while the bright pink color is similar to the Gucci pussy bow blouse and trousers she wore to the second presidential debate.

However, her bold Delpozo number has left the internet divided, with many criticizing the first lady's fashion choice:

"For some reason it made me think of the blueberry girl from Willy Wonka. #FLOTUS," one user wrote.





While another person shared: "Outfit is not flattering. SAD."



Melania addressed the international body during the luncheon in New York City with a speech condemning bullying.

"We must teach each child that they are at the core of the kindness, mindfulness, integrity and leadership, which can only be taught by our own example. By our own example, we must teach children to be good stewards of the world they inherit," the first lady said.

She also revealed in her speech that her "focus" as first lady is teaching the next generation:

"We must remember that they are watching and listening, so we must never miss an opportunity to teach life's ethical lessons along the way. As adults we are not merely responsible, we are accountable."

Melania continued: "I hope you will join me in recommitting ourselves to teaching the next generation to lead and honor the golden rule, do unto others as you would have do unto you. Which is paramount in today's society, and my focus as first lady. It reminds our generation's moral imperative to take responsibility for what our children learn."

Just a day before, the first lady turned heads in a Calvin Klein suit -- straight off the New York Fashion Week Spring 2018 runway -- as she watched her husband give his own speech in front of the world's biggest political figures.

Her form-fitting business attire garnered praise from the internet. One user even claimed that the first lady looked like an "independent woman."





