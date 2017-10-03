Melania Trump sports unexpected pair of shoes while in Puerto Rico

Melania Trump turned heads, yet again, with her unexpected choice of footwear upon landing in Puerto Rico.

Just hours after boarding Air Force One in Washington D.C. on Tuesday morning wearing a midnight blue sweater, cigarette trousers a navy-hued stilettos, the first lady exited the plane in San Juan wearing another stylish, albeit casual, look -- white denim, an army green utility jacket and a pair of Timberland boots.

We're used to seeing the 47-year-old in stilettos, flats and even sneakers, but her edgier choice in shoes this time around is a surprising departure from her usual feminine aesthetic. The iconic work boot features a waterproof seal, quality leather material and a budget-friendly price tag at $170.

The first lady polished off her look with a pair of mirrored aviator sunglasses and a hat that kept her low ponytail in place.

Melania has stepped in one flawless outfit after another these past couple of weeks, but it's her casual looks that have turned the most heads.

She was photographed after a weekend at Camp David a couple of weeks ago rocking a $695 Calvin Klein shirt fresh off the runways of New York Fashion Week with a pair of black J.Brand trousers. While hosting a gardening event at the White House Kitchen Garden, she gave serious fall vibes in a $1,380 Balmain plaid button-down with matching gloves.

