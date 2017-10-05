Melania Trump sparks Twitter outrage over her sunglasses following Las Vegas trip

Melania Trump's latest fashion move is raising some eyebrows.

After returning from Las Vegas to visit the victims of the horrific mass shooting that occurred over the weekend at the Route 91 Harvest festival, the first lady walked hand-in-hand with President Trump on the South Lawn in an all-black look that sparked controversy.

The 47-year-old beauty wore a Dolce & Gabbana pencil skirt, a black long sleeve and a chunky leather belt that accentuated her teeny waist. However, it was her sunglasses -- that she was wearing in the dark -- that garnered major criticism.

"I'm making a public plea to Melania Trump: stop with the sunglasses (and the heels at disaster areas)," one Twitter user wrote.

Another user posted: "I wonder if Melania Trump wears big sunglasses in public so no one can see her rolling her eyes at the B.S. her hubby says."

RELATED: Melania Trump's outfit in Puerto Rico:



The first lady was also criticized just a day earlier in Puerto Rico, where she was also sporting sunglasses while greeting victims of Hurricane Maria. Several people took to Twitter to express their outrage that she didn't remove her sunglasses while in Puerto Rico.

Melania donned white denim, a army green jacket and a pair of Timberland boots upon landing in San Juan. Just hours earlier, she was spotted leaving the White House in a midnight blue sweater, cigarette trousers and a pair of her go-to stilettos in a navy hue, defying critics for the third time with her ensemble.

Related:

For more news videos visit Yahoo View, available on iOS and Android.