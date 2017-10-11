Melania Trump and Sophie Trudeau don stylish outfits for White House meeting

The most fashionable ladies in politics!

Melania Trump and Sophie Trudeau met on Wednesday alongside their husbands, President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at the White House.

The first lady, 47, opted for a charcoal grey Ralph Lauren suit with a crisp white button-down shirt and a skinny tie undone loosely under her collar. She paired the business casual look with a pair of her trusty stilettos that were mostly covered by her oversized trousers.

As for her hair and makeup, Melania went with her go-to look -- her tresses in a blown out style with a pink lip.

Sophie looked totally glam in a '60s style A-line navy dress with a large white stripe in the front. The front of the dress was adorned with a large bow on the neckline. The 42-year-old beauty polished off her look with a pair of two-toned pumps and a colorful bag of the same hue.

After taking photographs outside the White House, the four of them went inside to meet in the Oval Office. Sophie and Melania exchanged quite a few laughs as they spoke with each other, while their husbands had a conversation of their own.

Melania and Sophie have met before -- just a few weeks ago at the Invictus Games. The first lady sat next to Prince Harry during the opening ceremony, just a few seats away from Sophie.

Check out the slideshow above for more photos from their White House meeting.