Melania Trump slammed for wearing $2,300 Italian dress in President Trump's 'American-Made' Labor Day post

Labor Day Weekend was packed with public engagements for the first family, who traveled to Houston for the second time to lend their support to Hurricane Harvey victims.

Along with her husband, first lady Melania Trump spent time in Texas with the storm evacuees, handing out food and water to the masses of displaced families. Later the next day, President Trump and FLOTUS traveled back to D.C. together for a church service and family time.

In honor of the holiday, President Trump tweeted a photo to celebrate the country's future built on "American hands" and "American labor." In the photo, the president and Melania are seen holding hands, gazing to their right, with Trump in a red-and-white striped tie and suit. Melania, with her signature polished blowout, is donning a white-and-rainbow multigrid sleeveless a-line dress and skinny belt.





"We are building our future with American hands, American labor, American iron, aluminum and steel. Happy #LaborDay!" the president captioned the photo.

Despite Trump's patriotic message, Twitter users were quick to call out Melania's dress isn't American-made at all. The multicolored dress, which is currently out-of-stock on Saks Fifth Avenue's website, is made in Italy by Greek-born British fashion designer Mary Katrantzou.

Though stunning, Melania's choice of ensemble is "ironic," given Trump's caption.









According to People, the colorful gown retails for $2,255. Although the dress is sold out, there are similar Katrantzou designs for purchase.

Melania, too, posted to Twitter for Labor Day to honor Americans for their work.





