Melania Trump set to meet Prince Harry at Invictus Games

Melania Trump is set to meet the UK's Prince Harry of Wales on Saturday, as the respective first lady and British Royal partake in the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games.

The Invictus Games are to be held in Toronto, Canada this year after Prince Harry originally founded the event in 2014. While Prince Harry will have a prominent role overseeing the games throughout the week, President Trump's wife will lead a U.S. delegation to the games. This event marks Melania's first solo trip out of the country since her husband assumed the presidency.

Ninety American athletes will compete in this year's Invictus Games -- an event that gathers over 500 wounded servicemen and women from around the world. The inaugural games were held in London in 2015.

"I was heartened by the great success of the inaugural Invictus Games that took place in London in 2015, and the second games in Orlando, Florida last year," Melania Trump said in the initial press release announcing her being featured in the U.S. delegation. "In just two short years, the Invictus Games have allowed thousands of injured and wounded servicemen and women from many different countries to participate in adaptive sports competitions – something that should be lauded and supported worldwide."

With Melania Trump's popularity on the rise, the trip showcases the first lady's increasing role as a public speaker and outward-facing Oval Office ambassador.

Former first lady Michelle Obama previously welcomed Prince Harry when he and the Invictus Games made their way to Orlando in 2016, calling him "Prince Charming."

Some Canadians have been speaking out against Melania Trump's participating in the Invictus Games ceremony, blasting the "hypocrisy" they say her appearance represents.

"Melania Trump coming to Canada as an emissary of the Invictus Games is exactly the kind of hypocrisy we don't need in Canada—or anywhere—at any time," Brad Fraser wrote. He went on to explain that the games are "a win for everyone involved" and allow "thousands of soldiers with life-altering disabilities to compete in adaptive sports events."

