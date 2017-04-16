Melania Trump To Move To WH In Summer

First lady Melania Trump is slated to move to the White House with son Barron this summer, the White House confirmed to Fox News Saturday. The Trumps will join the president after Barron’s school year ends.

Even though President Donald Trump lived in Washington, D.C. since his Jan. 20 inauguration, the first lady remained at Trump Tower in Manhattan with their 11-year-old son.

READ: What Does Melania Trump Like To Do? First Lady Takes Trump Family Bowling

The first lady wanted to be traditional, just like former FLOTUS’ Michelle Obama and Pat Nixon.

“The fact she was protecting (Barron) before this, by letting him finish out his school year, is not unprecedented,” White House historian Andrew Och said, according to Fox News. “It is just a little bit unusual that they didn't move into the White House immediately after the inauguration.”

He added: “Melania Trump bringing and unifying her family under one roof of the White House is a very smart move, and a very traditional move.”

Melania Trump and the president reportedly sleep in different beds and use separate bathrooms. “They never spend the night together — ever,” an anonymous source told Us Weekly last month.

Her representatives, however, denied the claim, saying: “It’s unfortunate that you are going to feature unnamed ‘sources’ that have provided fictional accounts.”

While that might not be true, Trump, 70, admitted he never heard the first lady use the bathroom since dating in 1998.

“Isn’t that amazing? In years, three and a half years she's never… wow,” Trump said, saying he never heard his wife pass gas, during a 2003 interview with the “Howard Stern Show.”

Melania Trump, 46, said she liked her privacy when using the loo when Trump started his presidential run last year. “He’s never heard her fart or make doodie… Melania has said the key to the success of her marriage is separate bathrooms,” Julia Ioffe, who profiled the FLOTUS for GQ at the beginning of the presidential race, wrote. “To the twice-divorced Donald, Melania is terrific.”

664956174 More

Photo: Getty Images

Follow me on Twitter @mariamzzarella

Related Articles