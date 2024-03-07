Melania Trump is missing in action at Mar a Lago — again. Someone has an explanation

Melania Trump has gone MIA - again.

The former first lady was nowhere to be found at from Donald Trump’s Super Tuesday victory party at Mar a Lago, and tongues, as they do, started wagging.

Last April, the 52-year-old was glaringly absent after her man addressed his fans at the Palm Beach property after being arraigned on 34 felony charges in New York City.

And then again, during the holidays, Melania was missing from the family photos; the Republican presidential hopeful explained that she was caring for her sick mother, Amalija Knavs,who died a few weeks later.

In fact, we haven’t seen much of the former model, as compared to the 2016 campaign.

But that could change as things ramp up and she may have to suit up for the White House gig again. During his town hall last week in South Carolina, the frontrunner updated Fox’s Laura Ingram when asked about his “secret weapon.”

“She’s a private person,” the 77 year old said. “She’s going to be out a lot, not because she likes doing it, but she likes the result. She wants to see this country really succeed.”

Melania Trump was NOT at Donald’s victory party because she did NOT have to be. His supporters do NOT care if she is by his side or NOT, so now she does NOT have to be.

But her former aide/pal, Stephanie Winston Wilkoff, elucidated on the matter, sharing an article on the topic on X, and writing, “Melania Trump was NOT at Donald’s victory party because she did NOT have to be. His supporters do NOT care if she is by his side or NOT, so now she does NOT have to be.

“NOThing more, NOThing less.”