Melania Trump means business in stylish look for session on opioid crisis

Melania Trump has dazzled us in recent weeks with her casual ensembles -- like the $650 Calvin Klein shirt she wore after a weekend at Camp David or the $1,380 Balmain flannel she wore while gardening -- but it seems she has also mastered the art of business attire as well.

The first lady donned a fitted black blazer suit and a collared button-down shirt underneath while meeting with families who have been impacted by opioid abuse on Thursday morning.

"I'm here to listen and learn from all of your stories," she told the group.

During the "listening session," Melania heard the heartbreaking stories about loved ones dying from drug abuse. The roundtable was also attended by White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who guided the talk, and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

"Beyond the statistics, our message today is that these are not just statistics. These are our sons and daughters, our nieces and nephews, our friends, and no longer someone else's kid in someone else's community. Everyone in this nation is impacted," Conway said.

Melania has stepped out in a slew of flawless outfits in recent weeks for her long list of engagements as first lady.

On Wednesday, Melania hosted a lunch in New York City where she made an unexpected style move by wearing a Michael Kors powder blue dress she previously sported during a meeting with Panama's first lady back in June.

This pas weekend, she dazzled in a Dior suit for her first solo international trip in Toronto. She met with Prince Harry shortly before the Invictus Games opening ceremony. Photos of their meeting went viral due to the royal's awkward hand gesture.

