Melania Trump fires back at Mass. librarian who rejected her donated books

First lady Melania Trump slammed on Friday the Massachusetts elementary school librarian who rejected her donation of children's books.

Melania Trump's director of communications Stephanie Grisham said the librarian's response was "unfortunate," according to FOX News.

"She has demonstrated this in both actions and words since her husband took office, and sending books to children across the country is but one example," she told the outlet. "To turn the gesture of sending young students some books into something divisive is unfortunate, but the First Lady remains committed to her efforts on behalf of children everywhere."

The White House selected a school from every state to receive ten Dr. Seuss books in recognition of “National Read a Book” Day — among them, was the Cambridge public school where Liz Phipps Soeiro works as a librarian.

Soeriro responded to the donation in an open letter, saying the Trumps should donate the books to students who are truly in need and suggesting they send the books to "underfunded and underprivileged communities that may continue to be marginalized and maligned by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos."

The librarian also criticized the first lady's selection of books.

“You may not be aware of this, but Dr. Seuss is a bit of a cliche, a tired and worn ambassador for children’s literature,” Soeiro said. “As first lady of the United States, you have an incredible platform with world-class resources at your fingertips.”

