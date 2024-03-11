Melania Trump was (finally) seen back at Mar a Lago. Why was she all smiles?

Melania Trump read the room.

After inquiring minds yet again began speculating about the state of her marriage to Donald Trump because she hasn’t been seen around Mar a Lago during key public moments in his campaign, she showed up.

The reason? A visit by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán Friday night.

Seems the rare outing was worth her trouble.

On his Instagram, the leader shared a number of pictures from the formal dinner at the Palm Beach property. In one, the former first lady, rocking a sleek white pant suit, beams as she holds a massive bouquet of flowers from Orbán.

His (translated) caption: “Pure America!”

It’s unclear if we’ll see more of Melania now as her husband’s presidential campaign ramps up. As the myriad “Where’s Melania?” chanters are already well aware, the 52-year-old former model has been glaringly absent during many of Trump’s pivotal appearances.

Last April, the native Slovenian skipped out on Trump’s fiery speech after he was arraigned on 34 felony charges in New York City.

Perhaps her most striking absence was during the holidays when Trump’s so called secret weapon skipped out on the family photo. We later learned Melania was tending to her sick mother, Amalija Knavs, who died a few weeks later.

But when she again went MIA after the ex POTUS swept Super Tuesday last week, some gossip watchers predicted it could be the death knell of their 19-year marriage.

At least one individual in the know had an explanation — former aide Stephanie Winston Wilkoff.

“Melania Trump was NOT at Donald’s victory party because she did NOT have to be,” the “Melania and Me” author wrote. “His supporters do NOT care if she is by his side or NOT, so now she does NOT have to be. NOThing more, NOThing less.”