Melania Trump dons casual flannel ensemble for first White House Kitchen Garden event

Melania Trump is flawless in flannel!

The first lady hosted her first White House Kitchen Garden event, continuing a harvesting tradition started by former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, on Friday.

The 47-year-old beauty donned a red plaid button-down shirt featuring gold buttons and dark skinny jeans. She decided against wearing her signature stilettos for the event, opting for a casual pair of Converse sneakers instead.

"I'm a big believer in healthy eating because it reflects on your mind and your body, and I encourage you to continue to eat a lot of vegetables and fruits so you grow up healthy and take care of yourself. It's very important," the first lady said.

Melania invited members of the local Boys & Girls Club to help her harvest fruits and vegetables, like kale and carrots. The 2,800-square-foot garden on the South Lawn was created by Obama as part of the Let's Move! campaign.

While we're assuming that the first lady didn't do much gardening while living in New York City, she looked like a total pro alongside the children.

