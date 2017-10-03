Melania Trump defies critics with stylish ensemble for Puerto Rico trip

Melania Trump has her fall fashion down pat.

The first lady was spotted on the South Lawn on Tuesday morning in an ensemble reflective of the chilly autumnal temperature.

The 47-year-old stood alongside President Trump a midnight blue turtleneck sweater, cigarette trousers and a pair of matching stilettos as he addressed the press before they boarded Air Force One en route to Puerto Rico. The first couple is headed down to San Juan to assess the damage done by Hurricane Maria.

If you recall, Melania sparked controversy in late August for wearing heels en route to Texas following Hurricane Harvey. It looks like the fashionable first lady defied critics for the second time today with her navy-hued heels.

Chances are, however, that Melania will change into something more casual as soon as she lands in Puerto Rico. Upon arriving in Corpus Christi, Texas, the first lady changed into a crisp white button-down shirt, black trousers and white Adidas Stan Smith sneakers.

For her trip to Florida in the wake of Hurricane Irma just three weeks ago, she ditched her heels and opted for a pair of dual-toned Chanel flats, a black jacket and beige pants. She completed her look with an all-black Hermés Birkin bag.

September may have been Melania's busiest month as first lady, with several public appearances that made many headlines for reasons other than her fashion.

She met Prince Harry during her first solo international trip as first lady -- a meeting that made headlines not only for her stylish Dior suit, but for the cryptic hand symbol the royal flashed in most of their photos together.

Just yesterday, Melania stole the show in an Alexander McQueen tweed dress while meeting Thailand's prime minister and first lady.

