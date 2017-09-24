Melania Trump dazzles in Dior suit for meeting with Prince Harry

When Harry met Melania!

Prince Harry and Melania Trump finally met ahead of the opening ceremony for this year's Invictus Games on Saturday. The royal and first lady briefly met for 30 minutes at the Sheraton Hotel in Toronto. Harry and Melania exchanged a warm handshake before sitting down and having a casual chat about the week-long athletic event.

For the highly anticipated meeting, the first lady donned a black-and-white Dior suit in a houndstooth pattern and her signature stilettos. The prince also cleaned up quite nicely in a navy suit that he paired with a white button-down shirt.

According to Reuters, Melania invited Harry to visit the White House, but it's unclear what his response was.

The first lady's meeting with Prince Harry isn't her first brush with royalty. Nearly 12 years ago, Melania actually met Harry's father, Prince Charles, during an event in New York City.

The 47-year-old beauty's trip to Toronto marks her first solo international trip as FLOTUS.

She also made a brief speech in front of U.S. delegates that lasted less than two minutes:

"On behalf of my husband and our entire country, I want to thank you and your families for all you have sacrificed to keep us safe," Trump said. "I also want to wish you good luck but I know you won't need it. Take that fighting spirit that I know you have and bring home the gold."

More than 550 injured and wounded servicemen and women from 17 allied nations are taking part in 12 adaptive sports in the games, which end on Sept. 30.

Melania and Harry will also meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau separately. Outside of Melania's appearance, this year's Invictus Games will mark Harry's first official public appearance with longtime girlfriend Meghan Markle.

