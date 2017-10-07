Melania Trump dazzles in a bold and bright Carolina Herrera look

Bright and bold!

Melania Trump made an appearance alongside husband President Trump on Friday at a Hispanic Heritage Month event.

The first lady stunned in a red Carolina Herrera skirt with a ruffled, mermaid hem reminiscent of traditional flamenco-style skirts. She paired her bottoms with a simple white sweater that hugged her teeny figure. In typical Melania fashion, she polished off her ensemble with a pair of stilettos in a similar bright red hue, her brunette tresses in a blown out style and a swipe of pink gloss on her lips.

The 47-year-old beauty hit the stage with a big smile on her face as President Trump took to the podium.

It has been quite a busy week for the first couple, who made trips to Puerto Rico and Las Vegas earlier this week.

Melania sparked controversy on two separate occasions over her ensembles of choice. She defied critics for the third time by wearing a pair of navy-hued stilettos en route to Puerto Rico. If you recall, she sparked controversy for wearing stilettos while leaving Washington D.C. before a trip to Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

RELATED: Melania Trump's controversial Hurricane Harvey look:



Just a day later, she sparked Twitter uproar when she was photographed returning from Las Vegas wearing sunglasses at night. The first lady was also criticized for wearing sunglasses while visiting the victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

For more on Melania's fashion this week, watch the video above.



