Melania Trump Confirms Her Son Barron Just Made a Total 180 Once Again With His Future

Mere days after Barron Trump was set to be the Republican RNC Delegate, and make his solo political appearance, he’s backed out. Right when people thought he was following in his father, former US President Donald Trump, his mother Melania Trump confirmed that Barron isn’t stepping into politics just yet.

Melania confirmed to People on May 10 that Barron won’t be a delegate at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

“While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments,” the Office of Melania Trump.

However, most of Donald’s other children, and children-in-law, have been chosen like Don Jr., Eric and Tiffany, as well as Don Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Tiffany’s husband, Michael Boulos. Ivanka and Jared Kushner weren’t attached since both have distanced themselves from politics.

The Republican National Convention in Milwaukee will take place in July, meaning that at that time, he’ll either be doing summer classes for his first year of college, or prepping for college.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

For those who don’t know, Donald has five children in total. He and his first wife, the late Ivana Trump, welcomed three children named Donald Jr., born in 1977, Ivanka, born in Oct 1981, and Eric, in 1984. Donald and his second wife Marla Maples welcomed a daughter named Tiffany, born in Oct 1993.

Donald welcomed his fifth child named Barron, born in March 2006, with his current wife Melania, and now, his youngest is searching for the perfect college.

