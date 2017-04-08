Melania Trump And China's First Lady Visit Arts School In Palm Beach

First lady Melania Trump and Chinese President’s wife Peng Liyuan visited Bak Middle School of the Arts in West Palm Beach, Florida, Friday while both their husbands were having bilateral talks on issues concerning trade and North Korea’s missile program at Mar-a-Lago resort.

The pair met the students of the school to talk about the value of fine arts education. The students were told earlier that they were going to have special guests visiting them. The Schools Superintendent Robert Avossa watched as students were overwhelmed with the first ladies’ appearance. "There was a true joy and excitement. Given that these are the first ladies of the two most powerful countries on Earth, it’s the highest-profile visit I’ve seen," Avossa said.

Some of the female students of the 7th and 8th grade greeted the two first ladies by singing "Astonishing" from "Little Women the Musical." Following this, the pair attended to classes that taught symphonic band, advanced orchestra and then finally a civic lessons class. The students in the advanced orchestra classes greeted them with a recital of Bach’s "Air," according to CBS News.

RTX34MMH More

Photo: REUTERS/Joe Skipper

In one classroom, the Chinese first lady hugged a 10-year-old student from China who conversed with her in Mandarin Chinese.

The eminent Bak Middle School of the Arts accepts students who are interested in undertaking training in fine arts and want to pursue education in the field.

Laetitia Han, whose daughter Chloe studies in sixth grade at the school, said she thinks the visit by the two first ladies was wonderful, helping put the school "on the map."

Olga Morales, mother of Nicole Acosta, who studies at the school said she was delighted for the children. "I mean these kids work super hard here," she said, according to Sun Sentinel.

After an hour’s visit to the school, the two first ladies went for a private lunch at Mar-a-Lago, where the Chinese president and his wife on a two day visit to the United States from April 6-7. Chinese President Xi Jinping also invited his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump visit China and urged cooperation on infrastructure, energy and investment between the two countries.

Related Articles