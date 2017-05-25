Melania Trump Celebrates News of Young Boy Getting Heart Transplant After Meeting Her

Melania Trump is winning high praise for her compassion after visiting sick kids inside children’s hospitals in Rome and Brussels.

Read: President Trump Appears to Push Montenegro's Prime Minister at NATO Summit

Everyone wanted a selfie with America’s first lady as she entered Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino Gesù in Rome Wednesday and Queen Fabiola University Hospital in Brussels Thursday.

Thank u to Queen Fabiola University Hospital! Enjoyed creating paper flowers with amazing patients & getting a tour. #Brussels #Belgium pic.twitter.com/igeOaVSyf0 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 25, 2017

Thank you @bambinogesu for the heroic work you do. I ask that everyone keep these amazing children in your thoughts & prayers. pic.twitter.com/UfVAc9lXv2 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 24, 2017

One little boy made a real impression on the first lady.

The Bambino Gesù patient has been desperate for a heart transplant and just hours after their meeting, his wish came true.

Read: Days After Apparently Swatting Her Husband's Away, Melania Trump Seen Holding President's Hand

The first lady shared the good news on Twitter saying: “A little boy who I visited today & had been waiting for a heart transplant will be receiving one!”

Wonderful news after I visited @bambinogesu in Rome! ... — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 24, 2017

A little boy who I visited today & had been waiting for a heart transplant will be receiving one! #Blessings #Faith pic.twitter.com/DZU3ojxXVC — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 24, 2017

Watch: Melania Trump Appears to Swat Away Her Husband's Hand in Israel

Related Articles: