Melania Trump Begins Official First Lady Duties as She Welcomes Japanese Prime Minister

Melania Trump was back in the spotlight for the first time since her husband’s inauguration as she fulfilled her duties as first lady for the first time at her family's Mar-a-Lago home.

Read: Songs of Protest: Grammy Artists Air Their Feelings About President Trump and His Administration

At dinner Saturday night, Melania wore an elegant black dress with lace details. It had a low cut back and was complemented by patent leather Christian Louboutin shoes.

Earlier in the day, she wore a figure-hugging white Calvin Klein dress when she gave the prime minister's wife a tour of the Japanese gardens in Delray Beach, Florida.

Fox News' Howie Kurtz told Inside Edition: "There is an intense public infatuation with Melania Trump and to have her out with the Japanese prime minister in Florida was really welcomed. The media seemed to be insisting that she plays a more public role as first lady."

After her weekend in Palm Beach, the first lady reportedly returned to Trump Tower in New York City with the couple's 10-year-old son, Barron.

Read: Has 'SNL' Gone Too Far? Show Under Fire for 'Fatal Attraction'-Inspired Kellyanne Conway Skit

Kurtz asked top presidential aide Kellyanne Conway about the unconventional living arrangement, as well as a controversial US Weekly cover that suggests the president and first lady are living separate lives.

“It is nonsense," Conway said, adding, "It is none of your business. She is beautiful inside and out, she is brilliant, she speaks five languages."

Following the interview with Conway, Kurtz told Inside Edition: "I think it is unfair for US Weekly to question the Trump marriage. Yes, she is in New York. Yes, he is in Washington. That is so that their 10-year-old son can finish the school year. That is pretty common these days."

Watch: Trump Rips Nordstrom for Dropping Ivanka, but Did He Send Angry Tweet From Intel Briefing?

Related Articles: