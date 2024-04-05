Melania Trump is back, set to hold event for Log Cabin Republicans

Melania Trump, who has been largely absent from the campaign trail during her husband’s presidential run, is back on the GOP fundraising circuit.

The former first lady is set to hold her first major political event of the year — a fundraiser for the Log Cabin Republicans on April 20 at Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach, Florida, club where she and former president Donald Trump live, according to an invitation obtained by POLITICO.

Melania Trump has long maintained a close relationship with the Log Cabin Republicans, which describes itself as “the nation’s largest Republican organization dedicated to representing LGBT conservatives and allies.” In 2021, she was the special guest at a dinner the organization hosted at Mar-a-Lago, where she was given an award. The former president himself spoke at an event the organization hosted at the club in 2022.

The April event is the launch for the organization’s “Road to Victory” program, which plans to target voters in swing states.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last month, Melania Trump said “stay tuned” when asked by a reporter when she would return to the campaign trail. The ex-first lady made the remarks while attending, with her husband, a wake for a slain New York City police officer.

The host committee for the event includes Republican donors Saul Fox, Amanda Schumacher and Richard Grenell, who had served as Trump’s ambassador to Germany and acting director of national intelligence. Also listed are Elizabeth Ailes, a former NBC News executive and the widow of the late Fox News chief executive officer Roger Ailes, and Deborah Magowan, the widow of the late San Francisco Giants owner Peter Magowan.