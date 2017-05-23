Melania Trump appears to reject Donald Trump's invitation to hold hands for second day in a row

When he arrived in Italy, Donald Trump might have been hoping for a little bit of La Dolce Vita. Maybe even a squeeze of his hand.

But barely 24 hours after his wife, Melania, appeared to refuse to accept his palm as the pair arrived in Israel, Mr Trump was on the end of the First Lady’s rejection once again.

Video of the couple landing in Rome and stepping out of Air Force, seemed to show Mr Trump reaching for his wife’s hand, and her moving her hand away.

The apparent snub came a day after a similar scene at Ben Gurion International Airport in Israel, where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, rolled out the red carpet for the US leader.

On that occasion, Mrs Trump seemed to swat away her husband’s hand with a flick of her wrist.

“Well this is embarrassing,” the Israeli publication Haaretz wrote on its Twitter account.