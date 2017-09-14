Melania Trump's footwear to visit regions hit by Hurricane Irma turns heads

Melania Trump ditched her stilettos for her latest trip to a hurricane-hit region.

The first lady and President Trump departed Washington D.C. to visit Naples and Fort Meyers to assess the damage done by Hurricane Irma on Thursday morning. The trip is expected to last no more than three hours, and Melania chose a more toned down look for the quick visit.

The first lady donned a pair of dual-toned Chanel flats (similar flats retail for $750 on the brand's website, a black jacket and beige pants. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses, despite the gloomy weather, and her all-black Hermès Birkin bag.

President Trump sported a similar outfit -- khaki pants, a black jacket and a white hat with "USA" emblazoned on the front. He sparked controversy on Twitter just a day before over his mismatched suit.

Melania's unexpected footwear comes weeks after she sparked massive backlash during her first trip to Texas following Hurricane Harvey. Melania wore black cropped pants, a green bomber jacket and black stilettos as she exited the White House for Marine One. While the internet had no issues with her jacket and trousers, she came under major scrutiny for her footwear -- a pair of stilettos.

Upon landing in Texas, however, the first lady changed her ensemble, opting for a casual look of trousers, a white button-down shirt and Adidas Stan Smith sneakers.

The first lady's affinity for stilettos has been frequently criticized by the internet. Just a couple of weeks ago, a Newsweek article slammed Melania and first daughter Ivanka Trump for their shoes of choice.

"To deconstruct why Trump women wear high heels: They are just buying into traditional binary views of male and female," British psychologist Paul Morris told Newsweek.

