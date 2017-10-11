Melania Trump's emerald green Cefinn shirtdress may have been a subtle dig at Ivana Trump

Is Melania Trump trying to send a message with her fashion?

Earlier this week, Melania Trump had a tense exchange of words with President Trump's first wife Ivana Trump.

During an interview on "Good Morning America" to promote her new book "Raising Trump," Ivana had implied that she was "basically" first lady. The comments didn't sit with Melania too well, who released a statement on the matter, calling Ivana's remarks "attention-seeking and self-serving noise."

On Tuesday, the first lady donned an emerald green shirtdress from British brand Cefinn during a visit to Lily's Place, the nation's first non-profit infant recovery center that also provides services to parents and families dealing with addiction.

Unbeknownst to most, the brand was founded earlier this year by Samantha Cameron, who is the wife of David Cameron, the former prime minister of Great Britain. Long story short, Melania opted for a dress designed by a former first lady.

Is her fashion choice a subtle dig at Ivana?

By wearing a garment designed by a former first lady, America's first lady may be trying to slyly remind everyone of her title.

Melania's shirtdress, made out of muslin, is currently available at Net-a-Porter for $450. However, her Christian Louboutin pumps will set you back $1,395.

Check out the slideshow above for Melania's emerald green number.