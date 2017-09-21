Melania Trump's Anti-Bullying Speech Did Not Go Down Well

The irony of Melania Trump’s anti-bullying speech at the United Nations on Wednesday was not lost on Twitter users.

The first lady told world leaders’ spouses that their focus must shift to what children are exposed to “on a daily basis through social media, the bullying, the experience online and in person.” But her well-intentioned address came just three days after her husband, renowned cyberbully President Donald Trump, had retweeted a meme that showed him hitting a golf ball which ended up striking Hillary Clinton:

Some tweeters suggested that Melania Trump might want to bring up the issue of online bullying with her husband while others asked if there was a presidential exemption.

Here’s a sampling of responses:

Hahahahahahhahaha. Funniest shit I've ever heard in my life. pic.twitter.com/QKJvA6BEmN — RB (@sweatervest13) September 20, 2017

The irony would be funny if it wasn't so damn infuriating. — Erin (@ErinKat1147) September 20, 2017

Melania Trump's United Nations speech preached about setting an example for our children and preventing bullying…



Start with your husband pic.twitter.com/Lq3u2eGoic — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) September 20, 2017

@FLOTUS might want to chat about that over dinner tonight with @POTUS — Tim Kernell (@TimKernell1) September 20, 2017

Melania Trump talking about cyber bullying when her husband is the absolute worst offender is just Twilight Zone worthy. Disturbing family. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) September 20, 2017

Is there a presidential exemption?https://t.co/M5a17090Kw — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) September 20, 2017

Melania Trump gave an anti-bullying speech at the UN. After Donald Trump's bullying-on-steroids speech at the UN. — Dr. Jill Stein (@DrJillStein) September 20, 2017

Melania's speech at the UN has to be a joke. HAS TO BE! She CANNOT be serious. Melanie, go home and give this speech to your HUSBAND!!! — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) September 20, 2017

I'm old enough to remember when Melania's husband retweeted a gif of himself whacking a golf ball into Hillary Clinton's back (3 days ago). https://t.co/ZqliDZxIOr — David Glasgow (@dvglasgow) September 20, 2017

Melania Trump is the MOST qualified person to give a speech on bullying. She's married to the biggest fucking bully on earth. — Miss Marmo (@MissMarmo) September 20, 2017

Melania Trump condemned bullying at the U.N. today. She then looked at her husband, laughed, and said "I'm just kidding." — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) September 20, 2017

Please reread your speech to your husband. There is a bounty of information for him in those words. — KMBHOL (@Kboyk) September 20, 2017

Wow really? Gonna go with the online bullying a few days after hubby retweets meme of HRC getting hit with golfballs? — MrFeedback (@noiserawker) September 20, 2017

LOL. I wonder if she saw the golf ball hitting sec Clinton meme? Is that leading by example for kids? — Kathleen Lerma (@kathleen_lerma) September 20, 2017