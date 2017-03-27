Melania Spends the Weekend in Mar-a-Lago Without Trump Following Failed Health Care Bill

Melania Trump spent the weekend in Mar-a-Lago without her husband, who's reportedly still reeling following last week's failed health care bill.

The president spent a rare weekend in Washington, D.C., where he dined at the Trump International Hotel near the White House with his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

President Trump is reportedly angry that Kushner went skiing in Aspen last week, missing the high-stakes effort to pass the health care bill on Friday.

But it was announced Monday that Kushner has a new role with his father-in-law's administration, as it was announced that he would lead the new White House Office of American Innovation, which is aimed at overhauling the federal bureaucracy to make it more effective.

There were also suggestions that Trump's plug for Jeanine Pirro's Fox News TV show this weekend was a sign that he's furious at Speaker of the House Paul Ryan over the failed bill.

On Saturday, the president tweeted, "Watch @JudgeJeanine on @FoxNews Tonight at 9:00 PM." Those who tuned in watched Pirro blast Ryan for his part in the botched plan.

"My opening statement: Paul Ryan needs to step down as speaker of the House," she said. "This is not on President Trump. No one expected a businessman to completely understand the nuances, the complicated ins and outs of Washington and its legislative process."

But White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus later appeared on the same network to deny Trump was trying to undermine Ryan.

"I think it was more coincidental," he said on Fox News Sunday.

Trump managed some downtime this weekend. He was seen watching TV at a Trump-owned golf course in Virginia Sunday.

It's his 13th golf course visit since taking office in January, CNN noted. Trump previously slammed President Obama for how often he played golf during his presidency.

Meanwhile, his wife appeared at a GOP fundraiser in Mar-a-Lago without him.

According to the Palm Beach Post, she briefly appeared at an event hosted by the county's GOP chairman, Michael Barnett, who rented Trump's ballroom for $150,000. Nearly 700 people attended the $300-per-seat dinner, according to the paper.

