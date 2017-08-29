Melania and Donald Trump ridiculed for their bizarre Hurricane Harvey outfit choices

Being billionaires the Trumps are evidently more used to dressing for opulent gala functions and lavish golf breaks than disaster zones.
But as President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania headed for Texas today people were quick to point out they appeared conspicuously sartorially under-prepared for the hurricane-hit state.
Tropical Storm Harvey has left much of Houston and the surrounding area submerged under floodwater displacing around 30,000 people.
Yet as the Trumps headed for Air Force One it appears they’d opted for style over practicality when came to their wardrobe choices.
Melania led the way in the inappropriate garb stakes donning four-inch Manolo Blahnik stilettos. Not exactly regulation flood footwear.
People were quick to seize on the baffling choice
Not an expert, but are stiletto heels the best footwear for a disaster zone? https://t.co/pkALTnKvz0— Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) August 29, 2017
POTUS and FLOTUS en route to Texas. A word to the wise Melania - you're gonna need new shoes #HoustonFloodspic.twitter.com/s3IehKZ6as— Emily Purser (@EmilyPurser) August 29, 2017
Melania. Is. Wearing. Six. Inch. Stiletto. Heels. To. Visit. A. Disaster. Zone.— emigre80 (@emigre80) August 29, 2017
These. People. Just....These. People. https://t.co/g6d4zGqWZU
I'm confused. Is Melania flying Marine One or is there a Top Gun reunion in Texas? pic.twitter.com/sdprlZDqq0— EmperorTrump (@US_EmperorTrump) August 29, 2017
Eyebrow-raising heels aside, the First Lady then went for a Top Gun-style green bomber jacket and aviator sunglasses combo to finish off the confusing and impractical ensemble.
Melania’s husband didn’t seem to fare much better when it came to picking a hurricane-appropriate outfit. The 71-year-old stepped out in brown suede shoes with off-white chinos to complement his presidential windbreaker jacket.
If those may not seem enough to protect the President from the extreme elements, at least he remembered one crucial piece of apparel: His Trump USA cap with his name embossed on the back.
Because even if Mr Trump appears to be woefully unprepared, at least he’s still on brand.
