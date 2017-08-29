Melania and Donald Trump ridiculed for their bizarre Hurricane Harvey outfit choices

- Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Being billionaires the Trumps are evidently more used to dressing for opulent gala functions and lavish golf breaks than disaster zones.

But as President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania headed for Texas today people were quick to point out they appeared conspicuously sartorially under-prepared for the hurricane-hit state.

Tropical Storm Harvey has left much of Houston and the surrounding area submerged under floodwater displacing around 30,000 people.

Yet as the Trumps headed for Air Force One it appears they’d opted for style over practicality when came to their wardrobe choices.

Melania led the way in the inappropriate garb stakes donning four-inch Manolo Blahnik stilettos. Not exactly regulation flood footwear.

People were quick to seize on the baffling choice

Not an expert, but are stiletto heels the best footwear for a disaster zone? https://t.co/pkALTnKvz0 — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) August 29, 2017

POTUS and FLOTUS en route to Texas. A word to the wise Melania - you're gonna need new shoes #HoustonFloodspic.twitter.com/s3IehKZ6as — Emily Purser (@EmilyPurser) August 29, 2017