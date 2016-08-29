    Mel Brooks, Russell Crowe and Other Celebrities React on Social Media to Gene Wilder's Death: 'One of the Truly Great Talents'

    Beloved Willy Wonka actor Gene Wilder died Aug. 28, and as the news spread on Monday, celebrities took to social media to remember the star, his iconic films and his contributions to comedy.

    Wilder, who was 83, passed away from complications resulting from Alzheimer's disease, his family reported on Monday. His frequent collaborator and friend, Mel Brooks, remembered Wilder as "one of the truly great talents."

    "Gene Wilder - One of the truly great talents of our time. He blessed every film we did with his magic & he blessed me with his friendship," he tweeted on Monday.

    Russell Crowe shared fond memories of watching the Wilder-Brooks classic, Blazing Saddles. "I saw Blazing Saddles 7 times at the cinema with my school friends. George St. Cows outside. Gene Wilder you were a genius. Rest in Peace," he wrote.

    News Radio star Dave Foley said Wilder's talent was too great for the term 'actor.'

    "Gene Wilder's talent was too great to be contained by the term 'actor.' Instead he should be thought of as a 'genre.' #RIPGeneWilder."

    Comedian Gilbert Gottfried posted a throwback pic of himself with Wilder and his Silver Streak co-star, the late Richard Pryor.

    Read more tributes to the great comedic actor below.

