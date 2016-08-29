Mel Brooks, Russell Crowe and Other Celebrities React on Social Media to Gene Wilder's Death: 'One of the Truly Great Talents'

Beloved Willy Wonka actor Gene Wilder died Aug. 28, and as the news spread on Monday, celebrities took to social media to remember the star, his iconic films and his contributions to comedy.
Wilder, who was 83, passed away from complications resulting from Alzheimer's disease, his family reported on Monday. His frequent collaborator and friend, Mel Brooks, remembered Wilder as "one of the truly great talents."
"Gene Wilder - One of the truly great talents of our time. He blessed every film we did with his magic & he blessed me with his friendship," he tweeted on Monday.
Gene Wilder-One of the truly great talents of our time. He blessed every film we did with his magic & he blessed me with his friendship.— Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) August 29, 2016
Russell Crowe shared fond memories of watching the Wilder-Brooks classic, Blazing Saddles. "I saw Blazing Saddles 7 times at the cinema with my school friends. George St. Cows outside. Gene Wilder you were a genius. Rest in Peace," he wrote.
I saw Blazing Saddles 7 times at the cinema with my school friends . George St. Cows outside.— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) August 29, 2016
Gene Wilder you were a genius. Rest in Peace.
News Radio star Dave Foley said Wilder's talent was too great for the term 'actor.'
"Gene Wilder's talent was too great to be contained by the term 'actor.' Instead he should be thought of as a 'genre.' #RIPGeneWilder."
Gene Wilder's talent was too great to be contained by the term "actor". Instead he should be thought of as a "genre". #RIPGeneWilder— Dave Foley (@DaveSFoley) August 29, 2016
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried posted a throwback pic of himself with Wilder and his Silver Streak co-star, the late Richard Pryor.
RIP Gene Wilder pic.twitter.com/TuMQheQCa4— Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) August 29, 2016
Read more tributes to the great comedic actor below.
Gene Wilder was a giant of comedy. His legacy of films is inspiring. A true genius..— Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) August 29, 2016
Goodbye, Gene Wilder. You were one of the great screen comedians. Original and surprising every time.— Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) August 29, 2016
#GeneWilder Au revoir to a gifted actor whose films I suggest you re-visit if you want to be thoroughly entertained. pic.twitter.com/FgcO4OVkYg— carl reiner (@carlreiner) August 29, 2016
Gene Wilder as one of my earliest heroes. Blazing Saddles, Willy Wonka, are CLINICS on comic acting. Sad to hear of his passing.— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) August 29, 2016
Farewell #GeneWilder, comic genius. Thank you for all those happy happy hours. pic.twitter.com/O6oHS9TQqX— Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) August 29, 2016
I just read my Willy Wonka passed away. #RIPower Gene Wilder— Freddie Prinze Jr (@RealFPJr) August 29, 2016
so sad to learn of the passing of my good friend, gene wilder... such an incredible man... i'll miss you ❤️— Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) August 29, 2016
"Good Day Sir!"— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) August 29, 2016
RIP Gene Wilder
R.I.P to the incomparable Gene Wilder. You filled so many childhoods, mine included, with wonder, laughter & joy. Thank you.— Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) August 29, 2016
The greatest comedic mind of my childhood is now gone. #RIP #GeneWilder & thank you 4 your pure imagination. This one hits hard.— Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 29, 2016
Oh, no. Gene Wilder. Seriously one of the funniest humans ever. Sad. RIP— marc maron (@marcmaron) August 29, 2016
"Come with me and we'll be in a world of pure imagination!" #GeneWilder pic.twitter.com/rNM3ZnUFdj— Allen Leech (@Allenleech) August 29, 2016
Bye bye Willie Wonka , God speed . Mr Gene Wilder R. I .P 🕊— Roma Downey (@RealRomaDowney) August 29, 2016
Gene Wilder was such a HUGE part of my childhood!!! Thanks for everything Gene! You made a massive difference to millions.— Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) August 29, 2016
Gene Wilder had a sweetness and a comedic grace befitting a Silent Film era star. R.I.P.— Richard Roeper (@richardroeper) August 29, 2016
it's nice to think of Gene Wilder now back with his beloved Gilda Radner and his fellow genius Richard Pryor. RIP— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 29, 2016
Rest in Peace Gene Wilder, passed today 83 years old. He made all our lives a little sweeter https://t.co/Ov7ZNNNzkl pic.twitter.com/DtSOLlUzWY— Martha Quinn (@MarthaQuinn) August 29, 2016
RIP Gene Wilder, whose great works will require a full holiday weekend. "Blazing Saddles" opens, and then (the real) "The Producers," and...— Josh Elliott (@JoshElliott32) August 29, 2016
I'll never forget how happy my father was to show me Gene Wilder and Zero Mostel in "The Producers." Theirs was a comedic masterclass....— Josh Elliott (@JoshElliott32) August 29, 2016
RIP to a true original and one of the all time greats Gene Wilder. I loved him. https://t.co/RdupcfKk7V— billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 29, 2016
Thank you for the beautiful words. #GeneWilder ❤️🙏 https://t.co/pLRT1bPPdA— Juliette Lewis (@JulietteLewis) August 29, 2016
The inimitable and amazing Gene Wilder, surrealist comedian, and all around genius, has died. I'm sad about it. https://t.co/NC1NeTWoiG— Adam Savage (@donttrythis) August 29, 2016
RIP Gene Wilder. A wonderfully funny man. pic.twitter.com/BeU4dk3ZhC— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 29, 2016
Gene Wilder was the best.— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 29, 2016
R. I. P. Gene wilder. Richard pryors right hand man 🙏🏾🌹💫💫🌟 https://t.co/mTjuQxM6F1 pic.twitter.com/VPU7X0rWEQ— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) August 29, 2016
Gene Wilder was one of the funniest and sweetest energies ever to take a human form. If there's a heaven he has a Golden Ticket. ;^)— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 29, 2016
A man who lit up the world with his joy and genius. I can't say what it meant to act with him and get to know his heart. ❤️RIP #GeneWilder— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) August 29, 2016
#GeneWilder The twinkle in your eyes will be returned to the stars but never forgotten. Thank you for the magic.#RIP pic.twitter.com/8yjci9RKwQ— Jennifer Beals (@jenniferbeals) August 29, 2016
I didn't know what "acting" was. I knew what Gene Wilder was saying excited me, & had to learn it. #pureimagination pic.twitter.com/Ag9BH53XS6— Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) August 29, 2016
Gene Wilder.An inspiration.His performances had guts,originality&perfect timing.Original characters all with soul. pic.twitter.com/CLCo9kuWIe— Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) August 29, 2016
A genius I stole from constantly, and one I was humbled & thrilled to work with. RIP #GeneWilder pic.twitter.com/hCFyET1jji— Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) August 29, 2016
gene wilder passed away pic.twitter.com/ZxUPAUy0nt— Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) August 29, 2016
He was always able to make us smile, and that is no small feat. Rest with the stars, Gene Wilder. pic.twitter.com/kxis66bIGd— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 29, 2016
RIP Gene Wilder. Only happy memories of making Sunday Lovers together.— Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) August 29, 2016
R.I.P Gene Wilder. As funny as they come.— Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) August 29, 2016
GENE WILDER, the face of childhood joy for many a generation, has passed. Farewell, sweet genius. Gilda awaits you. https://t.co/pybXNFlGaq— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 29, 2016
There's a big hole in Comedy's heart with the loss of Gene Wilder today. RIP Willy Wonka.— Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) August 29, 2016
