Mel Brooks, Russell Crowe and Other Celebrities React on Social Media to Gene Wilder's Death: 'One of the Truly Great Talents'

Beloved Willy Wonka actor Gene Wilder died Aug. 28, and as the news spread on Monday, celebrities took to social media to remember the star, his iconic films and his contributions to comedy.

Wilder, who was 83, passed away from complications resulting from Alzheimer's disease, his family reported on Monday. His frequent collaborator and friend, Mel Brooks, remembered Wilder as "one of the truly great talents."

"Gene Wilder - One of the truly great talents of our time. He blessed every film we did with his magic & he blessed me with his friendship," he tweeted on Monday.

Gene Wilder-One of the truly great talents of our time. He blessed every film we did with his magic & he blessed me with his friendship. — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) August 29, 2016

Russell Crowe shared fond memories of watching the Wilder-Brooks classic, Blazing Saddles. "I saw Blazing Saddles 7 times at the cinema with my school friends. George St. Cows outside. Gene Wilder you were a genius. Rest in Peace," he wrote.

I saw Blazing Saddles 7 times at the cinema with my school friends . George St. Cows outside.

Gene Wilder you were a genius. Rest in Peace. — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) August 29, 2016

News Radio star Dave Foley said Wilder's talent was too great for the term 'actor.'

"Gene Wilder's talent was too great to be contained by the term 'actor.' Instead he should be thought of as a 'genre.' #RIPGeneWilder."

Gene Wilder's talent was too great to be contained by the term "actor". Instead he should be thought of as a "genre". #RIPGeneWilder — Dave Foley (@DaveSFoley) August 29, 2016

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried posted a throwback pic of himself with Wilder and his Silver Streak co-star, the late Richard Pryor.

RIP Gene Wilder pic.twitter.com/TuMQheQCa4 — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) August 29, 2016

Gene Wilder was a giant of comedy. His legacy of films is inspiring. A true genius.. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) August 29, 2016

Goodbye, Gene Wilder. You were one of the great screen comedians. Original and surprising every time. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) August 29, 2016

#GeneWilder Au revoir to a gifted actor whose films I suggest you re-visit if you want to be thoroughly entertained. pic.twitter.com/FgcO4OVkYg — carl reiner (@carlreiner) August 29, 2016

Gene Wilder as one of my earliest heroes. Blazing Saddles, Willy Wonka, are CLINICS on comic acting. Sad to hear of his passing. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) August 29, 2016

Farewell #GeneWilder, comic genius. Thank you for all those happy happy hours. pic.twitter.com/O6oHS9TQqX — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) August 29, 2016

I just read my Willy Wonka passed away. #RIPower Gene Wilder — Freddie Prinze Jr (@RealFPJr) August 29, 2016

so sad to learn of the passing of my good friend, gene wilder... such an incredible man... i'll miss you ❤️ — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) August 29, 2016

"Good Day Sir!"

RIP Gene Wilder — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) August 29, 2016

R.I.P to the incomparable Gene Wilder. You filled so many childhoods, mine included, with wonder, laughter & joy. Thank you. — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) August 29, 2016

The greatest comedic mind of my childhood is now gone. #RIP #GeneWilder & thank you 4 your pure imagination. This one hits hard. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 29, 2016

Oh, no. Gene Wilder. Seriously one of the funniest humans ever. Sad. RIP — marc maron (@marcmaron) August 29, 2016

"Come with me and we'll be in a world of pure imagination!" #GeneWilder pic.twitter.com/rNM3ZnUFdj — Allen Leech (@Allenleech) August 29, 2016

Bye bye Willie Wonka , God speed . Mr Gene Wilder R. I .P 🕊 — Roma Downey (@RealRomaDowney) August 29, 2016

Gene Wilder was such a HUGE part of my childhood!!! Thanks for everything Gene! You made a massive difference to millions. — Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) August 29, 2016