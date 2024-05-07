Meijer donates $10,000 to Hillsdale science programs ahead of opening

Hillsdale Meijer Store Director Kelli Quintana and Davis Middle School Principal Marsha Webster pose for a photograph with Meijer staff after announcing a donation for education.

HILLSDALE — Managers of a new Meijer store in Hillsdale cracked open the door for a VIP preview Tuesday, announcing a local science grant along with plans to employ 300 people.

Kelli Quintana, Hillsdale’s store director, was joined by her staff and Meijer corporate leadership in welcoming economic development leaders, city council members, Mayor Adam Stockford and State Rep. Andrew Fink May 7. The store is built on land formerly zoned for agriculture in Fayette Township, but will receive city services under a special agreement.

Hillsdale Meijer Store Director Kelli Quintana guides a group of VIPs on a tour of the Hillsdale Meijer May 7.

During a guided tour of the new Hillsdale location, Quintana said she hopes to feature products local to the greater Hillsdale market when the store opens May 14.

After the half hour tour, Davis Middle School Principal Marsha Webster joined the tour group when Quintana announced a $10,000 donation from Meijer to Davis’ science programs to support student education.

Meijer Public Relations Specialist Erin Cataldo and Hillsdale Meijer Store Director Kelli Quintana lead a tour through the store May 7.

Quintana explained that as she made her rounds in town, she met Webster and they talked about the need for updated educational materials.

The Hillsdale Meijer store leadership team has been seeking various ways to become involved in the community, not only through philanthropy but through volunteerism, even before the store was finished and stocked.

Quintana, a native of Lenawee County, said she is excited to see Meijer’s philosophy of “enriching the lives of communities in which we serve” come to life locally.

An agreement between the city of Hillsdale and Fayette Township signed years ago made the development possible, with the city agreeing to extend city services to the retail location.

Hillsdale’s Meijer store has a number of upcoming events listed on its website to celebrate its grand opening, including a gift card giveaway to its first 150 customers on May 15 and an in-store adventure day on May 26. Additional details can be found at https://www.meijer.com/newstores/hillsdale-michigan.html.

