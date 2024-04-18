Mehdi Hasan Lays Out Donald Trump's First 100 Days In Chilling Day-By-Day Detail

Former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan used comments, claims and threats from presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump and his allies to predict how “bad” and “fascistic” a possible second Trump White House would be.

Hasan described the video for his new media venture Zeteo as “one of the most important segments I’ve ever made.” It garnered more than 1.6 million views in its first 16 hours on X (formerly Twitter) alone.

The journalist teed up the explainer of what may happen in Trump’s first (well, second) 100 days by saying, “If you’re one of those people, even on the left, who isn’t that concerned by the prospect of a Trump second term, that it won’t be that bad, that we survived Trump the first time round, then this next segment is for you.”

Hasan then urged viewers to “picture the scene” on Trump’s inauguration day on Jan. 20, 2025 when the newly-minted president “begins his dictatorship” ― that he’s talked about ― and immediately closes the U.S. southern border and then invoked the Insurrection Act to quell mass protests.

Hasan’s dystopian day-by-day prediction including his own potential detainment on day 33.

“Don’t say you weren’t warned,” he said.

Watch the video here:

"Don't say you weren't warned."



In one of the most important segments I've ever made, & using Trump & Trump aides' *own* words & pledges, I lay out, for #MehdiUnfiltered, what a Trump first 100 days could look like in 2025. How bad, fascistic it would be.https://t.co/8g57sEoG8Cpic.twitter.com/wXqVg7rEEB — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 16, 2024

Related...